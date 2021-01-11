Santoor Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya shall pay his homage through a virtual concert for Ramakrishna Mission Golpark on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark , Kolkata is going to organize a ‘Music festival’ as a tribute on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday on 12th of January .

Santoor Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya shall be performing along with other musicians on the occasion. He will be accompanied by Jyotirmoy Roychowdhury on Tabla

Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya said, “It is always a honour to perform for Ramakrishna Mission and I have been a devotee and follower of the Ramakrishna Paramhans and always found salvation in the teachings of Swamiji. In today’s strife torn society and world facing an acute crisis of life due to the pandemic, Swamiji’s words actually are like a prayer of inspiration for creative minds like ours to survive and create. I am privileged that Ramakrishna Mission, Gol Park has blessed me to play at their festival this year virtually. It is so nice to see that a traditional organization like RK Mission too has evolved digitally.”