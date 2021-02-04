Scheduled caste, tribal vote, Trinamool leader in today’s meeting kolkata

In the Lok Sabha elections, the party leader herself started fighting to plant grass where the ground under her feet was shaking.

#Kolkata: The vote of the people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is going to be the decisive factor in the formation of the government this year. That is what the political parties think Especially the two warring parties Trinamool Congress and BJP. In the whole of Bengal, therefore, the ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to get the votes of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party leader herself started fighting to plant grass where the ground was shaking. She is the chief priest of the Trinamool Scheduled Caste Conference today.

He told the people of North Bengal, “I have lost in the Lok Sabha polls. I hope you will compensate me in the Assembly polls.” To that end, he has visited Dwars for the past three days to keep the northern tribal vote bank intact. Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts were under his notice for the last two days. With the Assembly polls looming, all political parties in North Bengal have jumped on the bandwagon and campaigned for tribal votes. This time Mamata Banerjee herself started fighting for that goal. So this afternoon, returning from North Bengal, he is attending the Trinamool Scheduled Castes and Tribes Conference in Calcutta.

Mamata Banerjee was present in Falakata and Alipurduar districts to hold the tribal vote bank for the last two days. Even Mamata Banerjee was present at the mass wedding organized by the state government in Falakata. The Trinamool Congress wants to repair the north. Indigenous and Scheduled Caste-Tribe votes are needed to make that repair. That vote the BJP is desperately trying to pull.

Central leaders like Amit Shah and JP Naddar are set to embark on a journey of change through the BJP’s rath yatra from Kochbihar district next week. Mamata Banerjee is going to give this message from the conference this afternoon. The political circles think that this will send a message that the Trinamool Congress is really on their side.

The Chief Minister has already visited several districts and areas inhabited by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. All kinds of help is being given to them administratively. This time he wants to hold on to the political lands with the leaders of this organization of the ruling party. Especially on the issue of citizenship when the BJP wants to jump into the state. Amit Shah himself has to come to hold the Matua vote bank. Then before the vote, the ruling party is worrying about the scheduled caste-sub-caste vote.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 4, 2021, 8:42 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>