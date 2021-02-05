Schools to be set up in different languages, 1500 side teachers to be appointed in the state, announced by the Chief Minister WB Interim Budget 2021 different language schools to open job for 1500 para teachers | kolkata

The salary of side teachers in the state will be increased by 3 percent every year At the same time, after retirement, that is, on completion of 60 years, the retirement allowance will be 2 lakh rupees The Chief Minister announced this in the interim budget

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee presented the vote on account in the state assembly. Mamata Banerjee announced a retirement of Rs 3 lakh in addition to a 3 per cent annual increase in the salaries of side teachers. At the same time, he mentioned the new posts of side teachers In today’s budget, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the construction of 100 new English medium schools for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Chief Minister said in today’s budget that these schools will be formed in the next three years. Not only that, 500 new schools will be built in Alchiki language and across the state. And to build these 500 new schools, a total of 1,500 side teachers will be hired to teach Alchiki language. The project has been announced for the next five years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in today’s budget. However, the Chief Minister announced the budget for the construction of 100 new schools in the state not only in Alchiki language but also in Nepali, Hindi, Urdu, Kamatapuri and Kurmali languages.

Over the next five years, a total of 100 schools in Nepali, Hindi, Kamatapuri, Urdu and Kurmali will be set up across the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced in today’s budget that a total of 300 para teachers will be appointed for teaching these languages.

Besides, 100 new schools for Sadri language will be set up in the tea garden area for the next five years, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A total of 300 para teachers will be appointed to teach this language as well. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also announced in today’s budget to build 200 schools in Rajbangshi language.



As Finance Minister Amit Mitra fell ill, the Chief Minister presented Budget 7 The drumbeat of the assembly vote has sounded. Naturally, this is the last budget of the second grassroots government. All in all, this budget has become especially important. Before the presentation of the interim budget, however, there was a commotion in the assembly Left-Congress 8 decided to boycott the session

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 5, 2021, 6:35 PM IST

