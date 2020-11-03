Seagram’s Royal Stag launches a New Campaign with Global Icons

Seagram’s Royal Stag has always celebrated the spirit of dreaming, succeeding and making it large. This year, the brand has provided a global outlook to its philosophy of ‘Make It Large’ with a powerful new campaign that inspires audiences to achieve their dreams. The campaign features top global icons – Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, McDonald Wanyama, Diva Dhawan and Young OHM who come together to put out a thought-provoking message – ‘Can a world that thinks large, ever be small?’

With the new campaign, the brand has pushed its own boundaries as global achievers from across fields, nationalities, ethnicities and gender come together to inspire and instil the spirit of #makeitlarge. The film pivots on the narrative that pursuit of success has no boundaries & ‘Large’ is limitless. This campaign has a special relevance at these times, a world that thinks “large” will emerge even stronger in these trying times.

The new campaign was an ambitious project conceptualized by Ogilvy India, directed by German director Julian Ticona Cuba, in partnership with Estonia based production house, Munchhausen & shot across four countries. Adding to that, protagonists from six countries came together to make it a truly global film. The new campaign would be amplified via a 360 media plan.

YouTube Link of the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r66PLbNJ_BQ