Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to replace Ghulam Nabi Azad as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha rc. national

According to Congress sources, a proposal to name the sword has already been sent to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term as Leader of the Opposition expires on February 15.

Ghulam Nabi Azad in his farewell speech during this year’s budget session brought up the issue of Pakistan. He said, ‘I am one of the lucky ones who never went to Pakistan. When I read about the situation in Pakistan, I think of myself as a proud Hindustani Muslim. On his departure that day, India saw a completely different scene in the Rajya Sabha. Talking about the outgoing MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emotional about his friend and Leader of the Opposition Gulab Nabi Azad.

Modi reminisced about his Gujarat days that day. He said that when terrorists were attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, many Gujaratis were stuck in a religious place. Modi then said that Azad called him. With tears in her eyes, the Prime Minister said that Azad treated them as if they were members of the Congress leader’s family. At the same time, he mentioned that they used to smile at each other at different times while sitting in the parliament. The Prime Minister said that he had known Ghulam Nabi Azad even before he entered the politics of voting. Recalling the old saying, Modi remarked, “Azad used to tell reporters then that there may be quarrels in TV debates but in fact they are like family.” He said his door would always be open for his friend Azad.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that Ghulam Nabi Azad has been a member of Rajya Sabha for 26 long years. Naidu praised his contribution to making the upper house richer for sure. The Vice President opined that Azad was always a voice of balance.

