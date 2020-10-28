Sera Barowari gone to 60 Block Haripada Dutta Lane Durgautsab,Kolkata

Covid makes the market out of money and sponsors so durgapujo organisers failed into very difficulty to organise durga pujo this year. Beyond all troubles and maintaining all covid protocol 60 Block Haripada Dutta Lane Durgautsab own the prize of Sera Barowari among 150 Barowaris who contested without theme this year.

The prize being handed over Ms.Susmita ,Model & Actress of Tollywood.