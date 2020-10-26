SHAAN’S ‘JOY DUGGA BOL’ SIGHTS REAL ESSENCE OF DURGA PUJA

A new single of Shaan, ‘Joy Dugga Bol’, launched by Asha Audio Company on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. The song is sung & composed by Shaan, music arrangement & programming is done by Ashu Chakraborty and the lyrics is written by Rajib Chakraborty.The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

Numbers of albums of Shaan has been released from Asha Audio Company. This song is special because of his music composition. The song ‘Joy Dugga Bol’ has a positive and energetic approach thatspreads happiness and uplifts mood which is important during this time.

Durga Puja is not only a festival, but also an emotion for the Bengalis. So, we come up again and again with different puja songs that give us more energy and power. This song has a liveliness to fight against the fear of Covid 19 virus. We are hopeful that the audience will love the song. Stay home, stay safe and stay tuned”, said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.