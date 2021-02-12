The training of social media workers started today in a theater in North Kolkata. Tomorrow will be in South Kolkata.

#Kolkata: Before the election, the ruling party Trinamool Congress is on social media. BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata yesterday and held a meeting with IT cell workers. This time, the Trinamool Congress wants to use social media as a tool in the fight for votes. That is why the training of IT cell staff started from today. The training of social media workers started today in a theater in North Kolkata. Tomorrow will be in South Kolkata.

The training will be conducted in 294 assembly constituencies of the state step by step. Through which training is being imparted on how to use social media as a tool in campaigning for Assembly elections. The roster has been introduced to the leaders of Trinamool Congress since last December. The success of multiple projects of the state government is highlighted every day through the media cell. Besides, the position of Trinamool Congress in various national and local issues was informed. But with the way the BJP tries to corner on social media on various issues every day, the Joraful Shibir can’t keep up.

On the other hand, before the elections in Bengal, Amit Malviya is in charge of the BJP’s IT cell. So Ghasful Shibir wants to emphasize on social media. Currently, the state’s Trinamool Congress MLAs have accounts on Facebook and Twitter. Many people are not comfortable with Twitter again. Many people have a Facebook account but do not want to use it or are not posted on time. As a result, in many cases, they are lagging behind on social media. This time, social media is going to become one of the media in the state assembly elections. Even after that, if there is a defect somewhere, there may be a problem. So from now on, the Trinamool started preparing to join the fight on social media.

The Trinamool’s Facebook page is in the 294 assembly seats of the state. There will be continuous propaganda. Just as the health partner from the government at the door will be issued in the campaign, in the same way what a legislator has done in his area will be continuously promoted through this social media. The party leader has already told her multiple meetings that the campaign will continue while maintaining decency. The team will go ahead with development as a tool. Care must be taken so that the culture of Bengal is not ruined.

However, since this vote is an attempt to reach out to the youth, it should be reached through social media and not just through wall writing, road shows or meetings. So that people can understand on the mobile phone. That is why this time the Trinamool Congress came down to solidify the ground on social media. <!– bharat matronay static ads start

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 12, 2021, 6:23 PM IST

