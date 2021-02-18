Shahid Kapoor to make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s thriller-comedy

Shahid Kapoor is all set to join the list of Bollywood actors who have tried their luck on the digital medium. The actor is set to make his digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s yet-to-be-titled thriller comedy, that’ll stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Shahid, who liked the idea and the story, had been waiting to work with The Family Man creators Raj and DK for sometime now. He says he couldn’t think of anyone else but the duo to venture into the digital space.

In a statement, the Kabir Singh actor shared, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favorite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far. ”

The untitled web series is Raj and DK’s second project with Amazon Prime Video after The Family Man. They are happy to have signed Shahid for the series which is their “favorite script” and has been “a labor of love” for them.

Calling the actor a perfect match for their work, the creators said, “He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with. The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing. ”

Excited about Shahid’s collaboration with Raj and DK, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video said, “Shahid Kapoor is an incredibly gifted actor and we are excited to have him join the Prime Video family with a brand new exciting collaboration with Raj and DK. This is a fresh and unique combination that we’re confident will be a hit with our customers! ”

The makers are yet to announce the remaining cast of the show.