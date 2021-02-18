Shanaya Kapoor dances to Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie, watch video

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is a vision as she sways on the beats of Shakira’s popular song “Hips Don’t Lie”. In her latest Instagram post, Shanaya has flaunted her dancing skills along with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja. Both the women are seen doing drum solo on a mix of Shakira’s songs.

Sharing the video, Shanaya, who wishes to be an actor, wrote, “Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja ❤️💃🏽 @ohmygosh_joe ”

This is not the first time that we see Shanaya flaunting her belly dance. Last week, the young talent had posted a video in which she wore friend Suhana Khan’s skirt. She captioned the video, “tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @ suhanakhan2)”

Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor also once shared a video of her daughter’s dance and wrote, “She gets it from her mama.”

Before making her acting debut, Shanaya stepped into Bollywood as an assistant director. She worked with director Sharan Sharma in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also made a cameo appearance with mother Maheep in Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.