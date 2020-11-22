Shine Productions has organized a Kids Fashion Show Award Ceremony on the initiative of Sri Santu Sinha on November 20, 2020 at 4 pm at Kolkata Press Club.

By Rajib Mukherjee:- The fashion show was supposed to take place on April 4, 2020 at Nazrul Mancha in Newtown, Kolkata. But due to pandemic situations this show was temporarily shut ‘down. The famous fashion designer Smt. Sharbari Datta was supposed to be present on this show as a judge. Shine Production will pay tribute to her on that day for her untimely demise. Besides, the children were completely under home arrest for a long time due to the Iockdown. As the situation became somewhat normal from that place, the children were groomed online by Shine Production and they had done ethnic and western ramp walk on the roof of their house. This ramp walk music made by famous singer Koushik Chakraborty (Prithibi Band) To encourage this endeavor of the children, Shine Production has organized “Shine Kids Award 2020”. Actress Maubani Sorcar, Film Director and Entrepreneur Santu Sinha and other eminent personalities will be present as special guests on this occasion.