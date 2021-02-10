Navigation
Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a lion checked into a hotel in Gujarat rc. national
Kolkata Updates

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a lion checked into a hotel in Gujarat rc. national

3 min read


Lion at the main gate of the hotel!

Surveillance cameras outside the hotel in Junagadh clearly show the lion standing inside the main gate. It even enters the hotel at the top of the lower border. The incident happened last Monday morning.

#Gujarat: Netizens are shocked to see the shocking video. The Queen of the Jungle herself is standing inside the main gate of a hotel in Gujarat. Everyone is shocked to see such a horrible scene on the streets of Gujarat. Scene captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the hotel. Surveillance cameras outside the hotel in Junagadh clearly show the lion standing inside the main gate. It even enters the hotel at the top of the lower border. The incident happened last Monday morning.

This video was shared on Twitter by a Twitter user named Udayan Kachhi. He said that lions are always seen on the streets of Junagadh in Gujarat. Junagadh Gir, situated on the foothills of Girnar hill, is very close to the protected forest. Lions are preserved there. Gir forest is the only preserved forest of Asian lions. Twitter user Kachhi shared this video and said that this lion is standing inside the main gate of Hotel Sarobar Portico in Junagadh. This is a very important, busy area of ​​the city. This hotel is very close to the railway station.

The eleven-second video shows the lion jumping down the low gate and out into the street. Just a few seconds before him, two bike riders were leaving the road. Indian Forest Officer Sushant Nanda commented on the video shared by Kachhi. He once again raised the issue of animal-human conflict in the state. The video has caused a storm since it was posted on social media. In a word, it has gone viral.

The video has been viewed nearly 7,000 times and many people have talked and liked it. Many have brought up the issue of human relationship with animals in Gujarat.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:February 10, 2021, 7:56 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

BSF out of the house, under surveillance in Delhi Mahua Maitra? Complaints of Trinamool MPs 7 Mahua Moitra Claims She is Under Surveillance in Delhi national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

In the face of great danger, about four hundred villages in Uttarakhand need to save Rs 10,000 crore Ten thousand crore required to save 385 villages of Uttarakhand | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Grandfather sold the house to teach his granddaughter to study, now spends day and night in the car. Elderly auto driver sells house to fund granddaughter’s education | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Jammu and Kashmir will get back the status of the state, demanded Amit Shah in Parliament Amit Shah Assures to Return Statehood to Kashmir | national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: