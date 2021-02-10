Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a lion checked into a hotel in Gujarat rc. national

Surveillance cameras outside the hotel in Junagadh clearly show the lion standing inside the main gate. It even enters the hotel at the top of the lower border. The incident happened last Monday morning.

#Gujarat: Netizens are shocked to see the shocking video. The Queen of the Jungle herself is standing inside the main gate of a hotel in Gujarat. Everyone is shocked to see such a horrible scene on the streets of Gujarat. Scene captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the hotel. Surveillance cameras outside the hotel in Junagadh clearly show the lion standing inside the main gate. It even enters the hotel at the top of the lower border. The incident happened last Monday morning.

This video was shared on Twitter by a Twitter user named Udayan Kachhi. He said that lions are always seen on the streets of Junagadh in Gujarat. Junagadh Gir, situated on the foothills of Girnar hill, is very close to the protected forest. Lions are preserved there. Gir forest is the only preserved forest of Asian lions. Twitter user Kachhi shared this video and said that this lion is standing inside the main gate of Hotel Sarobar Portico in Junagadh. This is a very important, busy area of ​​the city. This hotel is very close to the railway station.

It didn’t bother the security to open the gate even … Time to shift some of them to a new home to avoid negative interface. pic.twitter.com/ElWodIvyfs

– Susanta Nanda IFS (ant susantananda3) February 10, 2021

Could you let us know whether there are any measure taken to ensure lions don “t roam in human habitats? – Ram_treehugger (@RM_Says) February 10, 2021

Well the gate actually saved the motorist, the second thought lion had about jumping over the gate helped. – simplemani😾 (@orumalayalidaa) February 10, 2021

The eleven-second video shows the lion jumping down the low gate and out into the street. Just a few seconds before him, two bike riders were leaving the road. Indian Forest Officer Sushant Nanda commented on the video shared by Kachhi. He once again raised the issue of animal-human conflict in the state. The video has caused a storm since it was posted on social media. In a word, it has gone viral.

The video has been viewed nearly 7,000 times and many people have talked and liked it. Many have brought up the issue of human relationship with animals in Gujarat.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 10, 2021, 7:56 PM IST

