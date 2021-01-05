Shooting’s at it’s peak for Ashish Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Mask’

By Sumana Das & Trisha Saha

Kolkata, 5th January 2021: RN Entertainment and Passion Talkiez are all set to binge it’s new production “Mask” an upcoming Hindi flick by Ashish Kumar. Bollywood actor Brijendra Kala and Sejuti Mukherjee are sharing screen together. The film has designed into different canvas. The entire theme of the film is communicated through title song beautifully rendered by renowned Sufi Singer Tochi Raina.

Praveen Tewari, a Bank watchman resides in Kolkata with his wife Shikha and daughter Tukai. His salary is usually stalled for months like a number of government employers. When the Corona emerges, everybody is buying and wearing pandemic masks, except Praveen. He simply denies wearing one, and regularly finds various propagandas from a YouTube channel. He has been so the people extensively tortured from story begins nearby when that he even dreams of people forcing him to wear a mask. The major part of the story begins when he has an argument with a customer which ultimately leads to his loss of the job. Broken and dejected by the family and the society, Praveen gets indulged into the act of consuming alcohol with a bus conductor who eventually denies providing him more alcohol unless he wears a mask. Haunted with the desire to consume more alcohol, he puts on his mask. Now the story takes into how his life changes and will he be able to cope up with New Normal??

This film is directed by Ashish Kumar. He said, “Mask is a story based on our recent situation where we all need to wear mask to stay protected in this pandemic. There is a character named Praveen Tewari brought up in Kolkata is against wearing a mask because he doesn’t believe that it can solve all the problems and he prefers to live with his own convection. He wants his freedom from all the rules which are given by the society.” While talking further about the film he added, “I got the idea of writing the story by seeing other people who are not willing to wear mask in public and I thought about it before co writing this whole concept with Palash Chaturvedi.”

The producer of the film is Pradeep Agarwal who is a business man and it is the first venture produced by their company. He said, “On this current situation, this is the perfect time to make such film because now-a- days people are having different mind sets about wearing mask where some are stating we need to wear mask and some are not agreeing with it. That sums up the story for this film.”

The lead character Praveen Tewari played by Brijendra kala said, “ This film is based on the recent pandemic situation and the rules made by government for this condition like wear a mask, maintain social distancing and sanitizing your hands and all that” and about his character he said “Praveen Tewari is a character who doesn’t approve of this rule and don’t want to follow it because he thinks that corona doesn’t exist and so he refuses to wear a mask.” This film depicts a story of a common man with different flavours of comedy and seriousness with a tragic ending.

Title song is by Tochi Raina his most notable works are songs “Kabira” for the movie “Yeh jawani Hai deewani”, “Iktara” from “Wake Up Sid”, “Ishq Waale Chor Hain” for the Hindi movie “Kya yahi sach hai” with Vishal Khurana, “Saibo” for the Hindi movie “Shor in the City” ; a duet with Shreya Ghosal, “Maldar Ki Jeb” for the movie “Bhindi Baazaar Inc.” and “Aali Re” for the movie “No One Killed Jessica”. He recorded a music ‘Tochinaamah’ consisting three song-“Saaiyaan”, “Jamoora” and “Akela”.

Song Credits : Music composed by MonaRajeev and Lyrics are penned down by Ravi Vasnet.

Director of Cinematography is by Lady Modhura Palit. Production is designed by Subrata Ghoshal.