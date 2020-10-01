Shoppers stop enters the festive season with a bang to encourage positive sentiment for customers during the pandemic

As Unlock 5.0 begins across the country, customers are now seen visiting Shoppers Stop stores which are safe and trusted. During the pandemic, Shoppers Stop has reinvented the shopping experience by making stores safe under the WHO guidelines and also introduced App based shopping, Personal Shopper lounges, assisted shopping service in the store through digital means and a comfortable experience from home with WhatsApp shopping.

Shoppers Stop has launched its festival campaign and promotions during Durga puja, once again paying tribute to Goddess Durga and her values that are embodied and visible in the human spirit. This time, the film has a family as the protagonist who is seen celebrating Durga puja and emerging positively against a backdrop of the dark times which we all want to leave behind.

Titled ‘Ami Alo’ or ‘I Am The Light’, the film showcases, how women and their families, even in the most difficult and darkest of times, embody the characteristics of the Goddess such as one-of-a-kind (Advitiya), Powerful (Shakti), Fearless (Nirbhay), and Light (Ami Alo). All of this to show that there is hope at end of this dark period for her family. The film urges customers to step out of the darkness, stand together and bring the brilliance back into our lives. Shoppers Stop sees the festive season as a celebration of families coming together during such difficult times. The film recognises the power of the woman – as she becomes the beacon of hope and positivity for her family. It honours her uniqueness and fearlessness and focuses on her bringing light even in darkness.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Uma Talreja – Customer Care Associate, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Shoppers Stop Ltd. said, “This year has been the most difficult year for everyone in every way. As we enter the festive season, we are reminded of the values and culture that makes us strong and that has helped us overcome bad times. Shoppers Stop has been a partner in the transformation journey of Indian consumers since its inception in 1991. This year we have brought safety, convenience, and comfort to consumers by giving them ways to enjoy shopping for Durga Puja. The film pays a tribute to the positivity and strength of the human spirit as we all want to step out of dark times and emerge victorious and bright like Maa Durga. It is time to inject the positive sentiments back into our lives and celebrate our favourite festivals once again, through safe and preferred means be it online, at stores or even on WhatsApp.”

The festival is an important shopping occasion for families and apart from being a joyous time, it is also a moment of hope and positivity for everyone. What better way than to have light, which is an integral part of the festivities, symbolise this hope, especially given the backdrop this year. The ‘Ami Alo’ (I am the Light) campaign celebrates the woman and the Goddess in her and ushers in the festival with positivity.

Shoppers Stop is running offers for its customers across multiple categories such as home décor, fashion accessories, and kitchen wear in Kolkata, Durgapur, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Ranchi. Additionally, there is a First Citizen enrolment drive through differential offering during the festive season. Customers can avail offers and discounts on bedsheets and bed in bag from Treasure/Fern, Noritake dinner set, and FOSSIL smart watch.

Their latest campaign can be seen here:

