Shovon Chattopadhyay-Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay’s road show, attacking Mamata-Abhishek in harsh language. sovan chattopadhyay and baishakhi bandyopadhyay take part in road show at north kolkata | kolkata

On Thursday, BJP workers and supporters staged a road show from Tobin Road in the north to Rathtala led by Shovon-Baishakhi.

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were the targets from the first day. This time, BJP’s Kolkata region observer Shovan Chatterjee took Dumdum MP and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saugat Roy in one hand. Shovon Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay have been plowing from Tala to Taliganj since they got the responsibility of Kolkata.

Along with Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh and BJP North Kolkata president Kishore Kar were present at the road show.

From Tobin Road to Banhugli, as the road show progresses over Dunlop, the number of BJP activist supporters in the fleet has increased. Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay exchanged greetings with the people gathered on both sides of the road from the road show. Later, Shovon Chattopadhyay attacked local MP Saugat Roy from a public meeting at Rathtala junction and said, “Saugat Roy is now the jackfruit of the Trinamool Congress. In the end, Saugat Roy has no qualifications. He is trying. “

Abhishek Banerjee was stabbed to death in a speech from the meeting stage of Rathtala just like Baishakhi Banerjee. From the stage at the end of the road show, he said, “Why don’t I tell you nephew? That name has no value!” He then called Abhishek Bandyopadhyay and said, “Abhishek, I am speaking in your name! If you have the power, send me a legal notice. I will send you a counter letter with ‘Joy Sriram’.” Not stopping here, Baishakhi added, “Mamata Banerjee has tarnished Shovon by going to see her nephew’s interests. She has thrown him away. Mamata Banerjee is not really anyone.”

Shovan Chatterjee, the leader of the ruling party of the state, did not stop attacking the leaders. “I have witnessed Mamata Banerjee’s movement at the risk of her life. And now everyone is leaving Mamata Banerjee one by one. The day will come when Mamata Banerjee will be alone. No one will be by her side,” Shovan said.



PARADIP GHOSH

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 29, 2021, 7:45 AM IST

