Shuvendu Adhikari and BJP leadership beside the families of three Mahishadal workers who went missing in Uttarakhand. Flight tickets given to families of 3 Bengali Mahishadal people missing in Uttarakhand flood | south-bengal

Incidentally, three youths of Mahishadal along with two brothers of the same family have gone missing in a severe avalanche on the top of a hill in Uttarakhand.

#Dehradun: Families of three Mahishadal workers missing in Uttarakhand avalanche. Shuvendu Adhikari and the BJP leadership stood by them. BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari arranged for their family members to fly to Uttarakhand in search of the missing workers. Shuvendu Adhikari made all the arrangements to go to Vinh state with a plane ticket. Arrangements have been made for two family members of the three in danger to get tickets and travel to Uttarakhand. After receiving the flight ticket, they left for Kolkata Airport. The family members are scheduled to fly from Kolkata to Uttarakhand by 2.45 pm. It is learned that the BJP leadership has made arrangements to help the two families of Mahishadal at Derdun Airport.

Incidentally, three youths of Mahishadal along with two brothers of the same family have gone missing in a severe avalanche on the top of a hill in Uttarakhand. It is learned that three youths from Mahishadal Thana area of ​​East Midnapore working on Rishi Ganga Power Project also went missing at the time of the incident. Those who have not been found yet 8

Lalu Jana (30) and his brother Bulu Jana (29) of Lakshya village of Mahishadal police station and Sudip Guria (28) of Chakdwariberia village. It is learned that these 3 people were working inside the power project at the time of the accident on Sunday. They have been missing ever since. They could not be contacted by phone The family is not very worried about their condition



<!–

Loading…

–>



Sujit Bhowmik

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 11, 2021, 12:13 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>