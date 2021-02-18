Navigation
Shweta Pandit is confused by the viral 'Shweta memes': 'Why am I trending worldwide?'
Shweta Pandit is confused by the viral 'Shweta memes': 'Why am I trending worldwide?'

‘Shweta memes’ have been going viral on the internet. And now singer Shweta Pandit has contributed to the trend in her own unique style.

It all started after a girl named Shweta unwittingly opened about some intimate details regarding a boy, during a zoom call in front of 111 participants.

Shweta on Thursday took to Twitter to write, “Meanwhile me: I have no idea why I am trending worldwide #Shweta #Pandit.” One user commented, “Search your name on YouTube.” Another Twitter user wrote, “A girl named Shweta mistakenly revealed sex life of her friend named pandit on zoom meeting and 111 participants were telling her to turn off her mic.” Another comment read, “Not u, ur name is trending.”

After catching on to the trend post the comments, the singer took to the social media platform and posted a video of one of her performances. The post caption read, “And since im trending .. then best is listen to my music Headphone (headphones lagalo) #shwetayourmicison.”

In the leaked video, fellow mates of Shweta could be heard asking her to switch off the mic, but Shweta couldn’t comprehend the gravity of the situation at the time and continued to speak to her friend about the aforementioned boy’s private life. Naturally, the whole thing escalated quickly after the video made its presence felt on various social media platforms. Umpteen memes began flooding the internet. It is still not known how the clip was leaked in the first place, but looking at the memes, it is clearly giving all the Shwetas a tough time.

