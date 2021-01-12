Sindhu and Saina are returning today after ten months

By Smita Das

Most of the International badminton competition had canceled due to the Covid situation. Ten months later, they return from the Thailand Open on Tuesday will see two Indian badminton female stars P. V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. If the situation is alright, the two stars could be face to face in the Quarter Final. World Champion Sindhu previously two months she practiced in London. She will be desperate into the rhythm quickly as soon as she returns to the competition.

Saina Nehwal was affected due to Covid-19, now she has recovered. China and Japan have moved away from Asia East. China took the name because of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Japan decided not to compete at the last moment because their badminton star Kento Momota has attacked by Covid-19.

In the first round, World champion P. V. Sindhu will face Mia Blichfeldt from Denmark. Saina’s first-round opponent Kisona Selvaduray. Sindhu is leading 3-0 in a face to face match with Mia. The last consciously, they played in the Indonesian Open. In this round, she wins in her next round opponent is a Danish player, Lynn Kiersfelt. Sindhu also lost him three times. Saina will in front of Sindhu if she may win two rounds. The last consciously, Saina lost was to Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Besides, Legendary Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth include Indian star has also entered this competition.