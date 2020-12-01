Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) has recently announced the appointment of Mr. Chen Sy Yen as the new General Manager India with effect from 29th November 2020 . Mr. Chen Sy Yen succeeds Mr. David Lim, who has served as Singapore Airlines’ General Manager India for close to four years. With over 27 years of experience with the company, Mr. Chen has held various key positions at the SIA head office as well as at overseas stations. Since India is a key international market for the Airline, in his new role, Mr. Chen is entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing SIA’s global vision while ensuring the fruition of the company’s business objectives in the country.

Please find attached the press release for your kind perusal. Kindly see if this can be taken in your esteemed publication.

Singapore Airlines appoints Mr. Chen Sy Yen as the new

General Manager India

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Chen Sy Yen says, “I feel very privileged and excited to be given this opportunity to head SIA’s operations in one of the fastest growing major travel markets in the world. Despite the current Covid-19 scenario, the aviation industry in India exhibits immense promise, and as General Manager India I look forward to contributing my expertise to the continued success story of the airline.”



Mr. Chen will be based out of Mumbai, Singapore Airlines’ head office for India operations.