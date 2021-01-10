SINGAPORE AIRLINES EXTENDS PPS CLUB AND KRISFLYER ELITE MEMBERSHIP STATUSES AND LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAMME FEATURES

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is automatically extending all existing PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite statuses, for memberships that will expire between March 2021 and February 2022, by another year. This is in appreciation of the loyalty and support that members have shown over the last year, and to allay any concerns that they may have about membership renewal during this time.

For PPS Club members, any Reserve Value that expires between March 2021 and February 2023 will also have its validity extended to between March 2023 and February 2024. This will provide them with more flexibility in utilising their Reserve Value for subsequent membership renewal.

For KrisFlyer Elite members, any Elite miles earned in the 12 months prior to the latest extension will be automatically credited back into their accounts after the membership is extended between March 2021 and February 2022.

Several new features have also been introduced to enhance the KrisFlyer and PPS Club programmes as part of SIA’s commitment to its members.

KrisFlyer has launched KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards[1], a new initiative which rewards members for Elite miles earned on SIA, SilkAir and Scoot flights. KrisFlyer members can claim rewards such as KrisPay miles and cabin-class Advance Upgrades on board SIA and SilkAir flights at various milestones of their miles accrual journey, starting from just 5,000 Elite miles earned. More details are available in the Annex.

With effect from 1 January 2021, KrisFlyer members will also earn Elite miles on Scoot flights. This will count towards KrisFlyer Elite membership status renewal or upgrade, and redemption for KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

PPS Club members will also enjoy additional benefits on Scoot flights from February 2021. These include priority check-in and boarding[2], an additional allowance of 5kg with any baggage purchase, a one-time complimentary booking change, and complimentary standard seat selection.

Singapore Airlines will continue to review its loyalty programmes and membership offerings to bring greater value to its members.

JoAnn Tan, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines said: “We are very grateful to our PPS Club and KrisFlyer members for their continued loyalty to Singapore Airlines. Our complimentary membership extension and support measures are our way of recognising their unwavering support. We have simultaneously expanded and enhanced our programme offerings to create even more value for our members as we look forward to the recovery of air travel.”