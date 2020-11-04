SINGAPORE AIRLINES OBTAINS ENVIROTAINER QEP ACCREDITATION AND ADDS NEW STATIONS TO ITS THRUCOOL QUALITY CORRIDOR NETWORK

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has achieved Envirotainer’s Qualified Envirotainer Provider Training and Quality Program (QEP) accreditation. QEP recognises SIA’s proficiency and capability in managing Envirotainer’s temperature-controlled container shipments in accordance with industry standards. SIA is the first airline to be accredited in South East Asia, and selected stations in the Airline’s network received their accreditation in the third quarter of this year.

Envirotainer’s QEP accreditation provides additional reassurance to customers of SIA’s reliable and safe handling of pharmaceutical products. It also helps to position SIA to better serve the pharmaceutical sector, especially in the current Covid-19 climate.