Navigation
Six-month deadline to adopt new RBI norms a ‘challenge for many’
National News

Six-month deadline to adopt new RBI norms a ‘challenge for many’

2 min read


The RBI’s Master Direction on digital payment security will be a challenge for banks to implement as they follow different security frameworks and may lead to complete overhaul of the risk management system, experts said.

The new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules come at a time when India’s expanding payments ecosystem has seen increased instances of outages, frauds and cyber breaches. The RBI’s Master Direction provides necessary guidelines to set up a robust governance structure and implement common minimum standards of security controls for digital payment products and services.

Bharat Panchal, chief risk officer for India, Middle East & Africa, FIS, said it will be a challenge for many banks. “The major reason is not every bank is at par in terms of security framework and necessary infrastructure in place. This may warrant complete overhaul of their risk management framework, ”he said.

“The guidelines are technology and platform agnostic and shall create an enhanced and enabling environment for customers to use digital payment products in a more safe and secure manner,” the RBI had said. All regulated entities have been given six months to ensure compliance.

While in many other circulars, the RBI has categorically asked to avail CERT-In empanelled vendors only, the new norms have no such reference. This might cause ambiguity on who can help banks with these guidelines, Panchal said.

The RBI circular issues specifications on a diverse set of application areas, including mandates from source code protection of third-party UPI apps, cyber security norms for safety against external attacks, card payments and online banking security protocols.

“Although the directions are applicable to numerous small finance banks, payment banks, scheduled commercial banks and credit card issuing NBFCs, the RBI guidelines are set to take effect six months from now which could potentially increase the risk of offenders taking advantage of the existing lacunae. , ”Said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: