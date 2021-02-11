Skeleton found in the classroom as soon as the college opened! Skeleton found inside college classroom used as shelter home during Covid outbreak | national

It is unknown at this time what he did to cause the injuries. Forensic experts have collected samples. The skeleton was recovered and taken for examination. It will be autopsied.

#Varanasi: The school-college was closed for a long time. The lockdown began early last year due to Corona. At that time all the schools and colleges of the country were closed. Schools and colleges are still closed in most states. Somewhere school-college has started to open gradually following certain rules.

The opening of a college in the Cantt area of ​​Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh saw a horrific incident. There is a skeleton lying in the classroom. Yesterday, Wednesday, the incident spread tension in the area. College students were the first to see the skeleton. They informed the authorities about the matter. Then the news reached the local police station. Police and forensic experts arrived at the scene. But it is not yet known who or where the skeleton came from. Forensic experts have collected samples. The skeleton was recovered and taken for examination. It will be autopsied.

According to sources, the inter-college was opened for poor, homeless people during the Corona epidemic. Many took refuge there. It is speculated that one of them may have died there. But for some reason that corpse escaped everyone’s eyes at that time. The principal of the college, Dr AK Singh, said there was a jungle behind the college. A playground is to be built in that area. That is why the work of cleaning the college and its surroundings was going on. At that time, the skeleton was recovered from the classroom at the back of the college.

The college was home to local homeless people during the Corona period. Many of them were mentally ill. Many times they used to fight among themselves by breaking bricks and stones. Probably someone died at that time.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Simli Raha First published:February 11, 2021, 8:10 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>