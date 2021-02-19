Navigation
Smog tower at Connaught Place will be up by June: Gopal Rai
National News

The proposed smog tower at Connaught Place will come up by June, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Friday while sharing a set of initiatives planned to be implemented during the summer months to mitigate air pollution in the city.

Rai said construction work of the smog tower is being monitored by a special committee. The structure is being built at a cost of Rs 20 crore by the Delhi government while the Center has proposed to build another smog tower at the Anand Vihar bus terminus.

Rai further said the government has set up a seven-member panel – comprising officials from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT-Delhi and Delhi Metro, among others – to prepare an action plan on dust pollution.

“Based on the suggestions of the committee, the government is going to prepare a long-term action plan to curb pollution from dust particles,” Rai said, adding that on March 4, he will chair a meeting with environment NGOs, experts and government. departments in this regard.

“We have ordered the MCDs and PWD to increase the number of anti-smog guns and sprinkling tankers to prevent dust particles. If pollution-related complaints are not acted upon within the stipulated deadline, action will be taken against the authorities concerned. An action plan will also be prepared on how to deal with pollution caused by thermal power plants around Delhi, ”he said.

