Smule Mirchi Cover Star is back with Season 3 to find the next singing sensation

After the success of its first 2 seasons, Smule Mirchi Cover Star is back with a bang for season 3. Smule the social singing app permits you to participate in the contest with just a click of a button. This opportunity is perfect for those who want their talent to shine, as they can participate from the comfort of their home. Contestants from all over India can simply download the app and send in their entries by just following a few simple steps. The biggest advantage of Smule Mirchi Cover Star is the liberty the whole of India gets when it comes to participation; you can be at home, at lunch break at work, stuck in traffic, taking a study break,can’t sleep at night; none of this will stop you from participating. All you need is the passion and love for singing and of course, the Smule app. The season aims at identifying and giving a platform to each one irrespective of the place or situation they are in at any point.

Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 3 promises to be bigger and better with an array of never seen before opportunities for India’s aspiring singers. The contest remains true to its theme #AawaazDegiPehchaan – and the idea is to break the geographical barriers and connect aspiring musicians to the world of Bollywood music, where there is a perpetual demand for fresh voices. The show features some of the prominent names from the music industry such as Meet Bros, Kanika Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur and Neeti Mohan who will wear the judges’ hats for this season and are equally participative to call out those who want to be the next singing sensation. Smule Mirchi Cover Star provides you a stage that recognizes your voice and lets it give you all the name and fame, because yaha aapki #AawaazDegiPehchaan.

Smule Mirchi Cover Star has simplified the participation process yet again this season with the Smule app, thus becoming a great chance for people with singing talent to stand under the spotlight, as the season promises the winner to perform at the 13th Mirchi Music Awards at Mumbai, in the presence of the leading icons of the Indian music industry. The winner will also be bestowed with an opportunity to feature in a music video and a song launch with a reputed music label. The feather on the cap is an enhanced cash prize of Rs. 3 lacs and of course, the fame and opportunities that follow

The celebrity judges will not only mentor and choose the next singing sensation of India, their excitement can be seen through the digital participation this season has witnessed. Be it in the call out videos and posts on social media, or Meet Bros inviting you to participate from anywhere and anytime in the 2 digital films, they all talk about the opportunities this season has to offer.

Excited about producing and composing a song for a fresh new voice, Meet Bros said, ”Smule Mirchi Cover Star is an amazing platform for those who love singing, just the way we do. We are sure in 2021, India is going to get a new voice that will move mountains. This is our association with them for the third time and we are looking forward to seeing and hearing the talent that comes from the whole of India. We are excited to not only to be a part of the contest as judges, but also as mentors to the winner and our performance at the Mirchi Music Awards. This platform also encourages us to create more and more music for our listeners.

“New Year, New Talent – is what I have in my mind. I am so excited to witness such fresh talent from across India since I have sung songs across various languages and genres and what excites me the most about music is that each singer has his own personality, which reflects in his performance. I am very happy to be associated with Smule Mirchi Cover Star as a judge and a mentor to the talent that participates in the contest. Smule Mirchi Cover Star proves to be a never seen before digital platform for all those who love to sing.”

“I am sure to see my own reflection when I started my singing career in the talent I am about to witness. I can relate to the excitement and preparations that all the contestants must be going through. Not only is this a very efficient platform for those who love to sing, but the opportunities that the winner will be getting are immense, be it the cash prize of Rs. 3 lacs, or to perform at the coveted Mirchi Music Awards. I am really looking forward to be a part of Smule Mirchi Cover Star and hunt through thousands of entries to find India’s next singing sensation.”

“I am on my quest to find the next playback singer and sing a duo with him I future. Smule Mirchi Cover Star is the platform if you wish to make a career in singing. The opportunities that the contest gives are the ones that many aspiring singers look forward to. Being a judge, I am sure it’s going to be very difficult for me to select one winner from the array of talent that is going to participate, and I am so excited about it.”

Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 3 promises newness and grandeur with the variety of content planned for this year. Talking about opportunities, a never seen before contest, Sing with the judges, gives an opportunity to singing lovers to jam with their favourite artists only on the Smule app. While the Smule community is already enjoying jamming with their friends and favourite artists, what makes this contest more exciting is the opportunity to win a cash prize of INR 1 lakh, that is, if the judges find you to be their favourite jam buddy from the lot.

Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 3 will be heavily promoted across social media platforms of Mirchi, Mirchi RJs, Smule and our celebrity judges, along with various media drivers such as MX Player and India Lifestyle Network.