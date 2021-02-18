Somal defeats ex-mayor Kulwant by wide margin

FORMER MAYOR as well as mayoral candidate of the Azad Group-AAP alliance Kulwant Singh, who contested the elections after rebelling from SAD, lost by margin of 267 votes to Congress’s Amrik Singh Somal.

A total of 1,764 votes were polled in ward no. 43, from where Kulwant Singh was contesting. Kulwant Singh got 680 votes while Somal got 947 votes. Eight candidates were in fray in the ward. The contest was between Kulwant Singh and Somal.

The other candidates included SAD’s Gurjeet Singh who got only 62 votes, while BJPRohit Garg’s got 58 votes and independent candidate Gursharan Singh Riar got five votes. Two independent candidates, Jaspinder Pal Singh and Parminder Singh, did not get a single vote.

As many as 11 voters opted for None of the Others (NOTA).

Ward no. 42 includes Sector 71 and Industrial Area C-122 to C-123 near PCL Chowk.

Somal has won his third consecutive election. He was considered a strong candidate from day one, but Kulwant’s campaign teams were working hard to ensure his win. After his victory, Somal thanked the voters of his ward and said that he will carry out all-round development of his area. “I will continue to work for the people, they reposed faith in me, now the responsibility is double, we are in power in the state and also in MC. I will try my level best to solve the issues concerning the common people, ”Somal added.

Meanwhile, this was not the first poll defeat for Kulwant Singh, who remained the mayor for five years and was also president of the civic body when it used to be a municipal council.

Kulwant Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Fatehgarh Sahib. He was elected as a councilor for the first time in 1995 from ward no. 21 and became senior vice-president of the municipal council. He remained president of the council from 2000 to 2005. In 2015, he rebelled against SAD and formed ‘Azad Group’ and managed to win in 10 wards.

He became the first mayor of the city in 2015 with the help of Congress, but later joined hands with SAD as he was considered close to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. This time, he rebelled against SAD too, alleging that he was sidelined, and decided to contest the elections as an independent candidate and revived his ‘Azad Group’. He formed an alliance with AAP.