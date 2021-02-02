Soman Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee attack TMC from behala mega rally | kolkata

Thousands of people chanted anti-grassroots slogans on the day. Shovon-Baishakhi also chanted the slogan ‘Padma in every house, seize Didimani’.

#Kolkata: After about 3 and a half years, Shovon Chatterjee marched on his average violin. Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay was also with him. On this day, the procession of Shovon-Baishakhi goes from the bus stand No. 14 of Behala to the bus stand at Thakurpukur Three. During the road show in Behala, Shovon, an observer for the BJP’s Kolkata zone, told the media, “If the BJP gives me a ticket, I will contest from Behala East.” Not just the violin, the whole of Calcutta will be grassroots zero.

Before the road show started on Tuesday, BJP workers brought Shovonbabu to Behala in a procession as he was leaving his house. After that, Shovan Chatterjee did a road show with his girlfriend Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay in a jeep with hood open. Thousands of people chanted anti-grassroots slogans on the day. Shovon-Baishakhi also chanted the slogan ‘Padma in every house, seize Didimani’. Attacking the Trinamool Congress, Baishakhi said, “The people of Behala have proved today that they are not with slander and propaganda. They are with the lotus flower. ”He also referred to former Kolkata mayor and former violinist Shovon Chatterjee as the epitome of modern violin.

After the road show, Shovon Chatterjee held a meeting next to the bus stand at 3A. In this day’s meeting, he fired one cannon after another against the grassroots. Shovon stabbed Perth Chatterjee by name one by one. The former councilor of Behala’s 131st ward said on the day, “Perth Babu, know that only one government in Bengal will take oath. You dream of being a minister, you can’t even go to the assembly. You will not get a seat in the cabinet. ” Not only this, Shovon attacked the Education Minister and the General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress and said in more sarcastic language, ” Parthababu, you have complained to the Chief Minister in my name. Become a good worker before becoming a leader. Where did you get Rs 450 crore from? Answer.

Addressing the Chief Minister, Shovon said, “You are scared. So he is saying all those things from North Bengal. This time people will remove you from Bengal. ”Shovon did not stop targeting the Diamond Harbor MP without naming him. “Diamond Harbor MPs have looted all the votes,” he said at the meeting. Why is there talk of coal theft in the Trinamool Congress today? Why would the name be involved with sand theft? Why the name of cattle smuggling? I know all the history. “Everyone is leaving because your government will not share in the theft.”



On the other hand, Ratna Chatterjee has expressed her displeasure in front of the media about this procession of Shovon-Baishakhi. He said, “The more people see Shovon-Baishakhi together, the more anger there is. Because it is not the culture of Bengal. ”In a word, he questioned the legitimacy of the Shovon-Baishakhi relationship.

Published by:Simli Raha First published:February 2, 2021, 8:55 PM IST

