Some leaders think they are bigger than our farmers: Jayant Chaudhary

Continuing his outreach program for farmers in eastern UP, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday held a mahapanchayat in Lakhimpur Kheri district where he hit out at the BJP, saying that some leaders think that they have become larger figures than the country’s farmers.

Addressing a kisan mahapanchayat, Chaudhary said, “Today, a few leaders think that they have become bigger than the farmers of this country. Their huge ego cannot be digested by farmers who work hard on their fields. They will not tolerate it. “

“Those sitting in Delhi say the farmers’ movement is limited. They call it a movement of Khalistanis or Jats. People who say this are not pro-farmers. When farmers are coming together, when they are asking rightful questions as citizens and voters, then these people are not liking it. They are having sleepless night because of the farmers’ movement. They will try to divide us, ”the former MP said.

He said the schemes launched by the government do not reach “far-off areas like this one”.

He said those in the BJP leadership are “cowards, who cannot share the pain of farmers who died during the farmers’ agitation”. “If those sitting in Delhi think that the farmers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are not one, then they are wrong. We have the same blood, and our fight is the same, ”Chaudhary, who held a similar panchayat in Basti district on Tuesday, added.

There is a farmer who was put in jail on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmer has served in the Army all his life and he was locked up in jail for 15 days. Tell me who does this? Those who will raise their hands on farmers… I would like to tell those in police to not follow such orders. This is unethical and against the Constitution, ”he said.

“The PM had come here and talked about sugarcane crop and had lied. The PM… has lied from the Red Fort. Now, when he says, MSP was there, is and will be there, and says the farm laws will benefit farmers, then who will believe him? This is the reason why farmers don’t believe him – because they have had bitter past experiences, “said Chaudhary.