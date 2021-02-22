Sony’s SRS-RA3000 smart speaker with WiFi, Chromecast comes to India: Price, features

Sony has launched its premium smart speaker, the SRS-RA3000 in India at Rs 19,999. The premium smart speaker was first announced at CES 2021. The speaker comes with WiFi support, Chromecast built-in and the ability to connect with Google Home or the Amazon Alexa apps as well.

Sony SRS-RA3000 features

Sony says the new RA3000 comes with 360-degree Reality Audio and ambient room-filling sound. With 360-degree Reality Audio, the speaker spreads background music both horizontally (wall-to-wall) and vertically (floor-to-ceiling), according to the company.

Sony claims it provides the best “ambient room-filling experience” given the speaker incorporates three-dimensional sound location data, which allows it to analyze the location data within and optimally allocate the sound to the speaker’s structure.

Further, it comes with Sony calls as ‘ambient room-filling sound’, to ensure the best experience no matter the room where the speaker is placed. According to Sony, the speaker comes with Immersive Audio Enhancement (IAE) which is based on its own algorithm to give this ambient room-filling sound.

The smart speaker offers comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music, podcasts etc. It is compatible with Spotify Connect app as well and has Chromecast built-in. With Chromecast support, users will be able to stream music, online radio and podcasts from their mobile, tablet to the device by just tapping on the dedicated Cast button.

Users can also add the device to the speaker group in Google Home or Amazon Alexa app. The equalizer can be tweaked via the Sony Music Center app.

The company says the speaker is capable of adjusting sound levels depending on the track so that the sound doesn’t get too loud or quiet. It is resistant to humidity and can be used in places like the kitchen or bathroom.

It has physical buttons on top including volume up / down, play / pause, Bluetooth, music and others. It sports a black fabric-like material with bronze on the sides. It can wirelessly connect to compatible Bravia TVs from Sony as well and act as an external speaker. It offers connection to a smartphone, laptop etc via a 3.5mm audio jack.

It has a total of two speakers and three tweeters. The speaker weighs a total of 2.5kg, the same as the Apple HomePod. The speaker goes on sale starting February 24 across Sony retail stores, ShopatSC.com, Amazon, and other stores. At Rs 19,999, the SRS-RA3000 goes up against the likes of Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo Studio and others in this price segment.