SOS Children’s Villages of India Organises e -Tarang 2020 the Annual Cultural Festival for Children under its care

SOS Children’s Villages of India, India’s largest child care NGO dedicated to the holistic development of children without parental care, and those who are at the risk of losing it, is organising e-Tarang 2020, the annual cultural festival to bring out the creative talents of the children under its care.

The zonal level competitions that took place in the categories of solo song, duet song, extempore speech in Hindi and English, group dance, quiz, and science model culminated today. The grand finale is scheduled on Thursday 26thNovember 2020. The event will be streamed at 4 pm on Facebook. (Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3463707287057613/)

Tarang is organised also to commemorate the World Children’s Day, which falls on November 20 every year. The NGO provides family-like care to more than 6,500 children who live in Children’s Villages, and supports thousands of children through community outreach interventions in 32 locations across 22 States in the country. During these unprecedented times, this event is an attempt on part of SOS Children’s Villages of India to engage the children creativity and facilitate their mental well-being.

Commenting about Tarang 2020, Mr Sumanta Kar, Senior Deputy National Director, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, “Tarang upholds our commitment to support the children under our care to develop, and demonstrate their creative and co-scholastic pursuits in their own ways. The event celebrates the children’s ‘Right to Participation’, which is one of the main pillars of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The pandemic and lockdown restrictions cannot be an excuse for not cheering for our children. Hence, this year we have organised an e-Tarang. It will be streamed on Facebook for the benefit of our partners, sponsors, children, coworkers, and friends. We look forward to you joining to applaud our children’s performances and achievements. I also urge more and more and more people to come forward to support and participate in this cause.”

Hundreds of children have participated and showcased their talents in a series of inter-zonal activities and performances organised in the last few weeks. About 75 children were adjudged the winners in the zonal-level competitions. These winners will compete in the grand finale.