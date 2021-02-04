Soumitra Khan’s sting instead of Dev’s courtesy: I thought you were different kolkata

Two MPs from the Adhikari family will be present on the same stage with the Prime Minister. Ghatal Trinamool MP Deepak Adhikari alias Deb has said that he will not be present there.

#Kolkata: Stick to the courtesy answer. This is the fate of Jutal actor Dev as he did not say so at the invitation of the Prime Minister. Soumitra Khan wrote a comment to him on Twitter, “I thought you were different from other grassroots leaders.”

Soumitra Khan wrote to Dev, “I like heroes like you very much. I saw you on a news site. You are the Prime Minister. Will be with the official ceremony. Nice to meet you. I thought you were different from other grassroots leaders. Stay well anyway. The new picture will be a gift to the Bengali audience. “

I really like heroes like you. I saw you on a news site, Hon’ble Prime Minister narendramodi Will be with the official ceremony. Nice to meet you. I thought you were different from other grassroots leaders. Stay well anyway. The new picture will be presented to the Bengali audience https://t.co/lrCWyWzSyI – Saumitra khan (hanKhanSaumitra) February 3, 2021



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to the state next Sunday. He will lay the foundation stone of several projects from Haldia during the Prime Minister’s visit. Ghatel MP Divyendu Adhikari was invited to the event. Two MPs from East Midnapore, Kanthi Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari from Tamluk were invited to the event. Trinamool MP Deepak Adhikari alias Deb.

Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan has already announced the presence of MP Dev alias Deepak Adhikari on social media. According to Soumitra’s Twitter handle, “Shishir Adhikari and Dev will be present at the PM’s function. They will be present at the Haldia function.” Soumitra Khan is an MP, while the BJP Youth Front leader posted on his Twitter handle. That post was retweeted by MP Deepak Adhikari alias Deb. There he wrote, “Thank you for inviting me to the Prime Minister’s ceremony. I am happy to be invited to such a big event. But I will not be able to attend the Haldia ceremony that day. I am sincerely sorry I cannot attend. I always think of political relations.” It’s about our identity outside. Whatever our political ideology, I always have love and respect for you in my heart. “

However, he did not open his mouth as to why MP Dev could not be present. According to the political circles, various rumors have been circulating about several Trinamool MPs for several days now. In that rumor, just as there are two members of Adhikari’s family, the name of MP Dev alias Deepak Adhikari was also rising. The BJP’s relationship with the Adhikari family has now become much easier. The Prime Minister himself patted Shuvendu Adhikari on the back and applauded him. Divyendu Adhikari, accompanied by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, visited the field in Haldia. He is scheduled to meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on the 10th. Which continues to speculate. Similarly, Trinamool MP Shishir Adhikari has remained silent. After Shuvendu and Soumendu left the party, the practice has started with him joining the BJP. Although such speculation started with Dev, Dev’s absence seems to avoid controversy at the PM’s event.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 4, 2021, 4:47 PM IST

