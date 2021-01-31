Navigation
Sourav Ganguly Discharged from Hospital
National News Sports

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 31st, 2021: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly  was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, according to the officials.

Reportedly, the 48 year-old cricket legend was hospitalized on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a special team of doctors, including the noted cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty and Dr. Ashwin Mehta.

“Mr. Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life,” a senior doctor of Apollo Hospital, said.

The former Indian captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, he added.

The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

