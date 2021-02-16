South African corona strain found in India, South African corona strain found in India, attacked 4, growing panic | national

All the victims have been kept in quarantine All the people who came in contact with them have been tested

#NewDelhi: South Africa’s Corona Strain is now 6 in India This new strain of corona has been found in 4 out of 4 people returning home in South Africa All the victims have been kept in quarantine All the people who came in contact with them have been tested Earlier, strains of the corona virus were found in the first week of February in Brazil However, the strains of the coronavirus in South Africa and Brazil are different from those in Britain.

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in Kerala and Maharashtra These two states account for 72% of the country’s active cases However, the number of corona attacks in the country has now decreased a lot At present there are 19 patients with less than 1.40 lakh Kovid in the country On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health informed about this A second wave is expected in Maharashtra as the number of corona cases continues to rise

According to the Ministry of Health, Kerala has 61,550 active cases and Maharashtra has 36,363 active cases, which is 82 per cent of the country’s active cases. According to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, 57 new cases have been found in the last seven days for every one million people in the country. The number of corona cases in India is 1 crore 9 lakh 25 thousand 531 So far 1 lakh 55 thousand 650 corona patients have died in Kovid 19

According to the ministry, 6,40,595 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 16, 2021, 9:56 PM IST

