SPARK 6 Go: TECNO affirms leadership in sub-10k market with its most affordable 4GB device

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today announced the launch of TECNO SPARK 6 Go its first most affordable 4GB + 64GB storage smartphone in India from its popular SPARK series. Bolstered by the success of SPARK series and with Christmas spirit just round the corner, brand TECNO is once again ramping up the overall smartphone experience for the fast-paced digital natives who are looking for top-notch specs at an affordable price.

In line with all the traits of the SPARK series which reinforced TECNO’s popularity among the Indian consumers, the new TECNO SPARK 6 Go features a 6.52’’ HD+ Dot-Notch display, massive 5000 mAh battery and is equipped with a 13MP Dual rear camera with Dual Flashlight, tocapture crisp and clear photos even in low light. It also boasts of an 8 MP AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “TECNO saw unprecedented growth in 2020 riding on the success of SPARK series in the 6 – 10k segment that has received an outstanding response from Indian consumers. The SPARK 6 Go is yet another compelling product from the SPARK stable that seeks to extend TECNO’s lead in the sub10k market with its strong play in the storage department at an unmatched price point. This new smartphone will further the company’s intent of addressing consumer need for faster processing and multitasking experience in the budget segment.”SPARK 6 Go available in 3 exciting color variants available in – Ice Jadeite Mystery White Aqua Blue.