Speak up on fuel prices, PCC chief warns Akshay and Bachchan

NEWLY appointed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole Thursday threatened to stop shooting of films starring Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar If they did not clarify their position on the rising fuel prices, later saying he meant only to stage protests against them.

Addressing mediapersons at Bhandara, Patole said, “Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar issued tweets against the hike in petrol and diesel prices during the government of Manmohan Singh. They should also explain their position now on the unjust fuel price hikes by the Modi government. Else we will see to it that their films and shooting for their films are not allowed. ”

The life of common people had been badly affected due to the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, Patole said. “We pay to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar films. They should now stand up against the central government’s anti-national policies. “

Asked by The Indian Express What he meant by stopping films and shooting, Patole said he wasn’t threatening violence but only wanted to expose “the real face” of the actors. “Celebrities must focus on people’s issues. If they did that during Manmohan Singh’s time, why are they not doing so now? They should come clean on whether they are under any pressure. The Congress sent celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Rekha to the Rajya Sabha through its quota. Now let the real face of the celebrities come to the fore. That’s what I meant. Maarpeet karnaar naahi (We won’t indulge in any violence), but we will show them black flags and will protest against them. “

He said celebrities were entitled to their opinion, “but don’t have the right to use people’s love the wrong way”.