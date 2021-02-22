Spike in Covid case: Pawar, senior ministers call off public events; Nitin Raut cancels son’s wedding reception

Several political leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, have canceled their public functions in view of the increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

On Sunday, the state government announced religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in Maharashtra from Monday in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. A total of 6,971 new coronavirus cases were reported from across the state Sunday, raising the state’s infection tally to 21,00,884 even as state ministers Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal, Bacchu Kadu and Jayant Patil, who is also the state NCP chief, have been tested positive for Covid-19 recently and are currently in isolation. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was also infected by the virus recently, has now recovered.

Pawar, who is a part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, tweeted, “In the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 spread and the appeal made by Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) as well as Deputy Chief Minister (Ajit Pawar), I have canceled all my planned public functions. “

Congress minister Nitin Raut, meanwhile, canceled the wedding reception of his son considering the coronavirus situation. “Considering the corona situation, we have canceled the wedding reception of my son, Kunal. The Chief Minister, while addressing the state, appreciated our social consciousness and blessed my son. I thank the Chief Minister for the same, ”he said.

State Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray appreciated Raut’s move. Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut has canceled the wedding reception of his son, taking into account the rising cases of Covid. We must all appreciate this social responsibility taken by him, ”he said.

Uday Samant, the Higher and Technical Education Minister, also announced that he has canceled a public event scheduled in Mumbai on Monday. “I have decided to cancel the open house program of the state higher and technical education ministry on Monday as per the appeal made by the chief minister due to the Covid-19 situation,” Samant said.

The state NCP has already declared its weekly ‘Janata Darbar’, organized at its state office in Mumbai, has been postponed for two weeks considering the spike in infection cases.

On Sunday, NCP MP Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of the NCP chief, had announced that she has deferred all her public programs scheduled from February 22 to March 7. “I was supposed to visit the office in Pune, but have postponed the meetings. It is our responsibility to fight against the coronavirus crisis… Everyone should make a promise of taking all care to fight against the viral infection, ”Sule said, while categorically stating that she was responding to the appeal made by the chief minister and deputy chief minister. .

NCP legislator Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of the NCP chief, too, canceled his scheduled tour of Satara district for party work and social programs. “I have suspended my visit to Satara to attend various programs on February 22. I will definitely visit all places after the Covid-19 situation improves,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.