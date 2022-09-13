The BCCI selection committee announced India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad on Monday, September 12. Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel making a comeback to the squad. Some of the players who were in the T20 World Cup last year have been ignored this year. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is added among the reserves alongside Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

Australia is the venue and host of the tournament. They are also the defending champions of the tournament. Last year. Australia won the title of T20 WC 2021 after defeating New Zealand in the final. Australia won their first-ever title in the tournament.

A total of 45 games will be played during the T20 World Cup 2022 including the qualifier and super 12 rounds. The qualifiers start from October 16 with Sri Lanka and Namibia will lock horns with each other while UAE and Netherlands will face each other in the other match. The Super 12 round starts on October 22 with Australia facing New Zealand in the opening game in Sydney. India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

As far as the Indian squad is concerned, it was announced on expected lines. However, there are some names missing who were expected to be a part of the squad. In this article, we take a look at 5 major omissions from the squad that has been announced.

5 Deserving Players Who Missed Out On A Spot In India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Sanju Samson

There was a lot of talk about Sanju Samson being in contention to make the squad. However, the management decided to go with the third and tested pair of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as the two specialist keepers in the side.

Indian cricket experts and fans expected Samson to replace the southpaw who has not been in great form in T20Is off late. However, as it turned out, the management decided to go with Pant and snub Samson.

Samson has scored just one fifty in 16 T20Is for India so far. His inability to cash in on the opportunities given to him might have made the selectors think otherwise. Sanju has to really make it big when he next plays for India in T20Is or in any other format.

