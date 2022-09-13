Aakash Chopra Analyses India Pace Attack Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The Squad of India for the upcoming T20 World Cup has been quite surprising. Harshal Patel has replaced Mohammed Shami which is astounding as we all know how effective Shami can be in Australia’s Bouncy pitches. India has gone for youth over experience as it can be quite risky in the marquee event.

BCCI would be aware that India hasn’t won ICC T20 World Cup since the inception of IPL. The drought of 15 years is unacceptable as Indian Cricket has mind-boggling talent present. Selectors have also named Arshdeep Singh who provides the management with a left-arm option. It would be interesting to see this year as the 2021 edition was an embarrassment for a billion people.

Aakash Chopra on Harshal Patel

Aakash Chopra analyzed Indian bowling attack. “You have invested a lot in the faith that Bumrah will be back to prime fitness, not only fitness but also form and the same is true for Harshal Patel. I have a small reservation about Harshal – the sample size of match-winning performances is not there in international cricket.” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“I am not saying that you shouldn’t have kept Bumrah or Harshal, you didn’t have too many options, but you could have kept one more fast bowler as part of this team because currently, we are hoping that both will return fit and in form.” he added.

“Arshdeep Singh hasn’t done anything special with the new ball till now. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has disappointed a little with the old ball. So you have very simple options – Bhuvi with the new ball, Arsh with the old ball. You are expecting that Arshdeep Singh can be your gun death bowler. In my opinion, he is still not one. You have just one gun death bowler – that’s Jasprit Bumrah. You have one new-ball bowler – that’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar. You are taking a slight chance with the other two,” he said.

A Threatening Bowling attack

India would definitely miss the services of Shami, but apart from that, they have got world-class bowlers present in the form of Bumrah & Bhuvneshwar who can rattle any opponent on a given day. The duo has got ample experience to succeed in Australian Conditions

It would be interesting to see who would be the 3rd seamer as both Arshdeep & Harshal. Rahul Dravid & Rohit Sharma have a puzzle as both are quite lethal at the death overs. BCCI would be hoping that the decision to drop Shami from 15 man squad won’t back fire as a lot of experts have started criticizing this move.

