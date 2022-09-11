Aakash Chopra Claims That Batting Lineups Of Both Sides Are Quite Unpredictable And Immature

Aakash Chopra, a former cricketer for India, claimed that Sri Lanka’s and Pakistan’s batting lineups are “a little bit unpredictable and less mature” before the two teams’ Asia Cup final matchup.

On September 11 in Dubai, the continental championship will be decided with a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On September 9, in their Super Four match, the hosts Sri Lanka swept out Pakistan for 121. At one time Pakistan was 82/4, but after losing three wickets for just 28 runs, they were all out in 19.1 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan each took three wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga shared four wickets.

In response, Sri Lanka amassed the 122-run goal in 17 overs after struggling in the opening innings. With the help of Pathum Nissanka’s fifty and Wanindu Hasaranga’s cameo performance (10 off three balls), Sri Lanka remained unbeaten in the Super Four stage and took first place in the standings.

Bowlers will have a more dominating role: Aakash Chopra

In the Super Four match earlier this week for the 2022 edition, which is being contested in the 20-overs format, Sri Lanka shocked Pakistan with a five-wicket victory.

Aakash Chopra predicted the outcome on Star Sports, saying, “This should be a good game that is not really a high scoring game because when you look at these two batting lineups you feel like they are a bit unpredictable, a bit less mature.”

“When you see such batting lineups, you realise that bowlers will play a more dominant role when you recognise the pressure of the final on a brand-new surface. I believe that the team that wins the coin toss will gain a significant edge once more. I anticipate a score of 140 to 150, and anyone chasing will have to be alert” Aakash Chopra said.

