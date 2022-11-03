ABL returns with Invitational Tournament next year

MANILA, Philippines–Asean Basketball League is set to return after a three-year hiatus with the Invitational Tournament Series 2023 starting in January.

The Invitational Tournament, kicking off on Jan. 2, 2023, will feature games across Southeast Asia. Featuring teams have yet to be announced.

In the past, Filipino teams have participated in the regional tournament namely AirAsia Philippine Patriots, San Miguel Beermen, Alab Pilipinas and Pilipinas MX3 Kings.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put everything to a halt, the return of the ABL is a huge step in the right direction as we hope to give our fans a sense of normalcy while we continue to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic,” ABL Chief Operating Officer Kuhan Foo.

“We are excited to welcome our teams, our players and our fans back in our bid to further foster the growth of basketball across the region.”

The players and the finals for the ABL Invitationals are scheduled for March, capping off a three-month run.

Foo stressed the ABL’s role in helping other countries in the region improve their basketball programs.

The ABL abruptly ended its 10th season in July 2020 due to difficulties staging an event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

