Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeSportABL returns with Invitational Tournament next year
Sport

ABL returns with Invitational Tournament next year

admin
By admin
0
40


FILE–A game in the Asean Basketball League.

FILE–A game in the Asean Basketball League. ABL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines–Asean Basketball League is set to return after a three-year hiatus with the Invitational Tournament Series 2023 starting in January.

The Invitational Tournament, kicking off on Jan. 2, 2023, will feature games across Southeast Asia. Featuring teams have yet to be announced.

In the past, Filipino teams have participated in the regional tournament namely AirAsia Philippine Patriots, San Miguel Beermen, Alab Pilipinas and Pilipinas MX3 Kings.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put everything to a halt, the return of the ABL is a huge step in the right direction as we hope to give our fans a sense of normalcy while we continue to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic,” ABL Chief Operating Officer Kuhan Foo.

“We are excited to welcome our teams, our players and our fans back in our bid to further foster the growth of basketball across the region.”

The players and the finals for the ABL Invitationals are scheduled for March, capping off a three-month run.

Foo stressed the ABL’s role in helping other countries in the region improve their basketball programs.

The ABL abruptly ended its 10th season in July 2020 due to difficulties staging an event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling Starts at mcc.nic.in Steps To Apply Here
Next article
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Indices Settle In Red Meekly Above 60K, 18K
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

ABL returns with Invitational Tournament next year

admin
By admin
0
40


FILE–A game in the Asean Basketball League.

FILE–A game in the Asean Basketball League. ABL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines–Asean Basketball League is set to return after a three-year hiatus with the Invitational Tournament Series 2023 starting in January.

The Invitational Tournament, kicking off on Jan. 2, 2023, will feature games across Southeast Asia. Featuring teams have yet to be announced.

In the past, Filipino teams have participated in the regional tournament namely AirAsia Philippine Patriots, San Miguel Beermen, Alab Pilipinas and Pilipinas MX3 Kings.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put everything to a halt, the return of the ABL is a huge step in the right direction as we hope to give our fans a sense of normalcy while we continue to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic,” ABL Chief Operating Officer Kuhan Foo.

“We are excited to welcome our teams, our players and our fans back in our bid to further foster the growth of basketball across the region.”

The players and the finals for the ABL Invitationals are scheduled for March, capping off a three-month run.

Foo stressed the ABL’s role in helping other countries in the region improve their basketball programs.

The ABL abruptly ended its 10th season in July 2020 due to difficulties staging an event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling Starts at mcc.nic.in Steps To Apply Here
Next article
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Indices Settle In Red Meekly Above 60K, 18K
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677