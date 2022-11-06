Sunday, November 6, 2022
Sport

Adamson ousts Perpetual Help for semis spot in Super League

Adamson Lady Falcons Shakey's Super League

Adamson Lady Falcons. Photo from SSL

MANILA, Philippines — May Ann Nuique and Ayesha Juegos propelled Adamson into the Final Four round by eliminating University of Perpetual Help, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16, in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on Sunday at Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Riding on the crest of their big second-round win over the De La Salle Lady Spikers on Saturday, the Lady Falcons continued their surge as they won six consecutive games since losing their opening night assignment against University of Santo Tomas Tigresses last September.

With Adamson’s starters playing sparingly, the second unit stepped up with Nuique scattering eight kills, two blocks, and an ace to finish with 11 points, and Juegos dropping 10 markers including two aces.

Antonette Adolfo and Rochell Lalongisip also contributed with nine and six markers, respectively.

“The team played more relaxed today compared to yesterday. My second unit also stepped up to help our starters who I think were a bit tired after our game against La Salle,” said Lady Falcons coach Jerry Yee in Filipino.

Adamson will face the survivor of the Ateneo-La Salle quarterfinal game in a knockout semifinal on Friday.

The Lady Altas, the lone NCAA team remaining, gave up 20 errors and only nailed 25 attacks as compared to Lady Falcons’ 43.

Rookie Shaila Omipon and Winnie Bedana led Perpetual with seven points each only to be relegated in the classification round together with Far Eastern University, which lost to unbeaten National University earlier.

