Afghanistan Fans Celebrate As Pakistan Lose To Sri Lanka In Asia Cup Final

Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 11. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka showed tremendous character to defeat the star-studded Pakistan team by 23 runs. Sri Lankan fans in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium burst into jubilant celebrations following their team’s surprise win.
However, the celebrations of Afghanistan fans have grabbed the headlines following Pakistan’s defeat. Afghanistan’s ambassador to Sri Lanka, M Ashraf Haidari, shared a delightful video of the euphoric celebrations of Afghan fans in the streets of Khost.
Afghanistan fans troll Pakistan on social media
After the match got over, Ambassador Haidari tweeted the joyous video and wrote, “Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved Asia Cup Cricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka. This is just one scene in Khost.”
However, several Afghan fans took the opportunity to reply to Ambassador Haidari’s tweet and poke fun at the Men in Green.
Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved #AsiaCupCricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka @OfficialSLC. This is just one scene in Khost. Diversity, democracy and pluralism, and sports against intolerance and terrorism underpin the 🇦🇫🇱🇰 friendship. pic.twitter.com/2G8hg9GsSd
— Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) September 11, 2022
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Finals- Highlights
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field and made a strong start to the contest. At one point, Sri Lanka was reeling at 58/5 in the 9th over. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga stitched together a crucial partnership to bring Sri Lanka back into the game. Rajapaksa played a stellar knock of 71 runs off just 45 balls to propel Sri Lanka’s total to 170 runs.