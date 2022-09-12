Afghanistan Fans Celebrate As Pakistan Lose To Sri Lanka In Asia Cup Final

Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 11. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka showed tremendous character to defeat the star-studded Pakistan team by 23 runs. Sri Lankan fans in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium burst into jubilant celebrations following their team’s surprise win.

However, the celebrations of Afghanistan fans have grabbed the headlines following Pakistan’s defeat. Afghanistan’s ambassador to Sri Lanka, M Ashraf Haidari, shared a delightful video of the euphoric celebrations of Afghan fans in the streets of Khost.

Afghanistan fans troll Pakistan on social media

After the match got over, Ambassador Haidari tweeted the joyous video and wrote, “Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved Asia Cup Cricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka. This is just one scene in Khost.”

However, several Afghan fans took the opportunity to reply to Ambassador Haidari’s tweet and poke fun at the Men in Green.

Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved #AsiaCupCricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka @OfficialSLC. This is just one scene in Khost. Diversity, democracy and pluralism, and sports against intolerance and terrorism underpin the 🇦🇫🇱🇰 friendship. pic.twitter.com/2G8hg9GsSd — Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Finals- Highlights