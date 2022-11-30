Wednesday, November 30, 2022
After Final Four run with Lyceum, Renzo Navarro to test luck in PBA Draft

Renzo Navarro Lyceum Pirates NCAA Season 98

Lyceum guard Renzo Navarro. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Lyceum guard Renzo Navarro has also thrown his hat into next year’s PBA Draft.

Navarro is the latest NCAA player to express his intention to join the PBA after the likes of San Beda duo James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio, Arellano’s Shane Menina and San Sebastian’s Itchie Altamirano.

“For now, I will rest because I played two seasons in one year, it was very exhausting but of course next year, I will apply for the draft because that’s where we all want to go,” he said in Filipino.

In his final season with the Pirates, Navarro led his team in assists averaging 4.8 a game.

Navarro was a vital piece in Lyceum’s Final Four run. The Pirates ended the elimination round as the third seed with a 12-6 record.

But minus playoff experience, Lyceum was sent packing by defending champion Letran in the NCAA Season 98 semifinals, 67-58, on Tuesday.

Navarro struggled in his final game for the Pirates, scoring only two points that went with four assists.

