Aleia Aielle Aguilar, 5, is youngest world jiu-jitsu champion

BACOLOD CITY — A 5-year-old girl, who has roots in Negros Occidental, is the youngest jiu-jitsu world champion.

Aleia Aielle Aguilar won the gold medal in the Kids 1 Girls White Belt 16kg-B category at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival on Friday, November 11, according to her grandfather Art Aguilar on Sunday, November 13.

Aguilar defeated Gabriela Vercosa of Brazil in the finals match.

The girl is the daughter of Alvin Aguilar, founder of the Philippine Mixed Martial Art and Asian Champion in Tokyo. He was born in Bacolod City and is a Freemason in Negros.

Her mother is May Masuda, the first Filipina to win the World Jiu-jitsu Championship in 2009.

