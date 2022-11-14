Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeSportAleia Aielle Aguilar, 5, is youngest world jiu-jitsu champion
Sport

Aleia Aielle Aguilar, 5, is youngest world jiu-jitsu champion

admin
By admin
0
58


Five-year-old Aleia Aielle Aguilar is the youngest jiu-jitsu world champion.

INQUIRER.net stock images

BACOLOD CITY — A 5-year-old girl, who has roots in Negros Occidental, is the youngest jiu-jitsu world champion.

Aleia Aielle Aguilar won the gold medal in the Kids 1 Girls White Belt 16kg-B category at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival on Friday, November 11, according to her grandfather Art Aguilar on Sunday, November 13.

Aguilar defeated Gabriela Vercosa of Brazil in the finals match.

The girl is the daughter of Alvin Aguilar, founder of the Philippine Mixed Martial Art and Asian Champion in Tokyo. He was born in Bacolod City and is a Freemason in Negros.

Her mother is May Masuda, the first Filipina to win the World Jiu-jitsu Championship in 2009.

RELATED STORY

Meggie Ochoa clinches Philippines’ second gold in Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

KGA

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Turkey blames blast on Kurdish militants and arrests dozens, including suspected bomber
Next article
Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Aleia Aielle Aguilar, 5, is youngest world jiu-jitsu champion

admin
By admin
0
58


Five-year-old Aleia Aielle Aguilar is the youngest jiu-jitsu world champion.

INQUIRER.net stock images

BACOLOD CITY — A 5-year-old girl, who has roots in Negros Occidental, is the youngest jiu-jitsu world champion.

Aleia Aielle Aguilar won the gold medal in the Kids 1 Girls White Belt 16kg-B category at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival on Friday, November 11, according to her grandfather Art Aguilar on Sunday, November 13.

Aguilar defeated Gabriela Vercosa of Brazil in the finals match.

The girl is the daughter of Alvin Aguilar, founder of the Philippine Mixed Martial Art and Asian Champion in Tokyo. He was born in Bacolod City and is a Freemason in Negros.

Her mother is May Masuda, the first Filipina to win the World Jiu-jitsu Championship in 2009.

RELATED STORY

Meggie Ochoa clinches Philippines’ second gold in Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

KGA

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Turkey blames blast on Kurdish militants and arrests dozens, including suspected bomber
Next article
Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677