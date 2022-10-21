Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSportAlex Eala loses to top seed in W60 Hamburg Open
Sport

Alex Eala loses to top seed in W60 Hamburg Open

admin
By admin
0
32


Filipino tennis star Alex Eala. –Hamburg Tennis Association/via Alex Eala Facebook

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala. –Hamburg Tennis Association/via Alex Eala Facebook

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala was bounced out of the W60 Hamburg Open second round on Friday (Philippine time) in Germany.

Eala, the 2022 US Open singles girls champion,  could not overpower top seed Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium as she succumbed, 6-4, 6-0, in just an hour and 33 minutes.

The 17-year-old Eala had to overcome Ekaterina Kazionova of Russia with a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round to advance.

She recently reached new career high in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings at  No. 248.

Eala, who returned to the pro circuit after her US Open win, will next compete at W80 Poitiers in France from October 24 to 30.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleSuhana Khan Serves Hottest Saree Look For Diwali in Backless Blouse And Sleek Bun
Next articleCristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Getting Dropped From Manchester United Squad Against Chelsea
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677