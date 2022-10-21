Alex Eala loses to top seed in W60 Hamburg Open

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala was bounced out of the W60 Hamburg Open second round on Friday (Philippine time) in Germany.

Eala, the 2022 US Open singles girls champion, could not overpower top seed Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium as she succumbed, 6-4, 6-0, in just an hour and 33 minutes.

The 17-year-old Eala had to overcome Ekaterina Kazionova of Russia with a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round to advance.

She recently reached new career high in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings at No. 248.

Eala, who returned to the pro circuit after her US Open win, will next compete at W80 Poitiers in France from October 24 to 30.

