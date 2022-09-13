27 C
“All This Is Just A Play-Act. I Can Bet On It That More Than Half Of Them Don’t Know What’s Written In Their Tweet”- Salman Butt Makes Stunning Claim About Pakistan Cricket’s Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fallout in the final of Asia Cup 2022 has raised a lot of questions regarding their approach. Former Cricketer Salman Butt was furious about the team’s performance. Men in Green’s habit of being unpredictable isn’t doing them any good. Chasing 171 at the Dubai International Stadium wasn’t a mountain to climb as the pitch didn’t have demons in it.

The likes of Fakhar & Babar didn’t rise to the occasion and every time Rizwan won’t be the match-winner. We all have seen that Pakistan Cricket Team doesn’t have recognizable middle-order batters who can play significant innings. The likes of Asif Ali Iftikhar Ahmed should stick to the crease rather than throwing away the wicket.

Shadab Khan (Image Credits: Getty Images)
Shadab Khan (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Salman Butt on Pakistan Cricket Team

After the loss against Sri Lanka Shadab Khan posted a tweet:

Salman Butt took a dig at Shadab Khan & Pakistan Cricket Team’s Twitter handle while talking on his YouTube channel. “The funny part is that they all have one manager and he only posts good things about one player and then he only goes to the other end and acknowledges it. It’s just become a circus.”

Salman Butt
Salman Butt (Image Credit: Twitter)

“A player from one end apologizes for his mistake but then the other says “No brother, you played really well. But all these tweets are done by the same manager (laughs). All this is just a play-act. I can bet on it that more than half of them don’t know what’s written in their tweet.” He added.

Lack of intent from batters

Pakistani batters should have targeted bowlers which could have been a lot easier. The team required more than 11 runs in the last 5 overs and we have seen that one bad over can ruin all the hard work. PCB may go backward and bring back Shoaib Malik & Sarfaraz Ahmed as both are quite effective.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam. Image: Twitter

The batting Coach Yousuf would be under the scanner as the batters looked off-color. Babar Azam has been under the pump as the batter hasn’t scored a big knock throughout the Asia Cup. We all know that how pivotal Babar Azam is to Pakistan’s setup as he knows how to construct an innings.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Salman Butt Lashes Out At Pakistan’s Middle-Order Woes, Says “I Had Told This Three Years Ago”





