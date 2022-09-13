AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- KCA Women’s T20 Challengers

AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of KCA Women’s T20 Challengers match between Team Amber and Team Emerald.

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Details:

The 7th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers will see Team Amber facing off against Team Emerald on the 13th of September at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

This game is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Preview:

The KCA Women’s T20 Challengers will see its seventh match of this season between Team Amber and Team Emerald.

Team Amber will be taking on Team Emerald for the first time in the seventh match of this season of the KCA Women’s T20.

Team Amber is currently placed at the bottom of the points table of this season of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers whereas Team Emerald is currently placed at the top of the points table.

Team Amber played two matches in this season of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers where they were unable to win a single game while Team Emerald also played two matches in this season where they won both of those games.

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C on the matchday with 87% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground furnishes a neutral wicket where both batters and bowlers are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be important in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 100 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 60 on this ground.

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Probable XIs:

Team Amber: Ansu Sunil, Diya Gireesh, Sajeevan Sajana©, Sourabhya P Balan, Divya Ganesh, Abirami Binu, Ajanya T P, Jipsa Joseph, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran(wk), Sreekrishna Haridas, Vismaya K

Team Emerald: Akshaya Sadanandan©, Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Abina M(wk), Drisya I V, Anaswara Santosh, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Nandana C K, Souparnika B, Nandini P T

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ganesh Divya is a right-handed batter from Team Amber. She has smashed 25 runs in this tournament so far.

T P Ajanya is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler from Team Amber. She has marked 6 runs in this tournament so far.

Santosh Anaswara is a right-handed batter and right-arm leg-break bowler from Team Emerald. She has smacked 33 runs and took 3 wickets in this tournament so far.

Akshaya Sadanandan is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler from Team Emerald. She has smashed 35 runs in this tournament so far.

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Ganesh Divya, Sajeevan Sajana

Vice-Captain – T P Ajanya, Santosh Anaswara

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for AMB vs EME Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

Batters – Ganesh Divya (C), T P Ajanya, B Sauparnika

All-rounders – Sajeevan Sajana (VC), Nandana, Akshaya Sadanandan

Bowlers – Santosh Anaswara, Joseph Jipsa, Najla Noushad, Haridas Sreekrishna

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for AMB vs EME Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

Batters – Ganesh Divya, T P Ajanya (VC), B Sauparnika

All-rounders – Sajeevan Sajana (C), Nandana, Akshaya Sadanandan

Bowlers – Santosh Anaswara, Joseph Jipsa, Najla Noushad, P T Nandini

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Expert Advice:

Ganesh Divya will be a great multiplier choice for the small leagues. P T Nandini and Haridas Sreekrishna are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

AMB vs EME KCA Women’s T20 Challengers Match 7 Probable Winners:

Team Emerald is expected to win this match.