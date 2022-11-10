Ange Kouame set for Gilas return, Thirdy Ravena cut from final roster vs Jordan

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena was cut from the Gilas Pilipinas’ final roster as Ange Kouame makes his national team return, teaming up with Kai Sotto against Jordan in the Fiba World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers set on Friday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

The San-En NeoPhoenix star, who is already with the team, was not part of the 12-man Philippine team posted in the Fiba World Cup app.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has yet to release its final list of players and the reason why it cut Ravena.

Naturalized center Kouame finally makes his return after his knee injury, which kept him from representing the country since June. The reigning UAAP MVP is also reuniting with the 7-foot-3 Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers.

Japan B.League stars Dwight Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. are expected to lead the way for Gilas against Jordan at 12 a.m. (Manila time).

Gilas’ second practice at Amman, Jordan. They face the home team later at 12 midnight. pic.twitter.com/RWDAr6EWsl — SBP (@officialSBPinc) November 10, 2022

PBA MVP Scottie Thompson also banners the final roster with his Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo, TNT trio Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Calvin Oftana, San Miguel star CJ Perez, and La Salle rookie Kevin Quiambao.

Besides the younger Ravena, Will Navarro and Francis Lopez were also trimmed, even as Kiefer begged off from playing due to an emergency dental procedure along with Chris Newsome and Carl Tamayo due to their nagging injuries.

Gilas seeks to improve its 3-3 record in Group E by sweeping the fifth window including another road game against Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

