Announcement in Press Conference of Thunderbolts Cup 2022

Kolkata Thunderbolts announced their Thunderbolts Cup 2022 in association with AccoladeManagement Servicesat a press conference today at Calcutta Sports Journalist Club in the esteemed presence of Shri Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Co-Owner, Kolkata Thunderbolts along with Mr. Sumedh Patodia, Team Director and other management executives of the team.

The tournament will kick start on 23rd August and will continue till 27th August 2022. It is open to all tournaments where the committeesshall get a chance to win rewards from a 5 Lacs+ Prize pool. There will be altogether 64 top Puja Committees participating with 640 volleyball players. 64 teams are to be divided into 4 zoneswith each having 16 teams. These 16 teams will be subdivided into 4 groups. Each group’s winner will qualify to play the knockout Round of 16 followed by the Quarter-finals, and Semifinals. The best 2 teams will play the grand finale of the tournament.The Thunderbolts Cup is the biggest celebration of Volleyball to be organized in Kolkata.

Addressing the mediaMr. Sumedh Patodia, Team Director, Kolkata Thunderbolts said, “While sports are known for producing the most remarkable athletes, colorful characters, influential leaders, and memorable heroes,it is the fans and the people that create anysignificant legacy by adopting and internalizing a sport as their own. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to appeal to the masses to take up a particular sport, butwe are committed into reigniting the love and passion of the masses towards Volleyball as the people’s sport. The teams are extremely excited for this tournament to get started. I would like to add that this tournament is a healthy competition and we expect each player to give his best in celebrating the sport of Volleyball. A special shoutout to the participating puja-committees and their members for collaborating with us in making this wonderful event possible. We have over 40 teams registered with us already, therefore it is my earnest request to all Dura Puja Committees to come forward and participate in our festive tournament. We would like to humbly request your presence even if you are not participating to celebrate with us “.

About Kolkata Thunderbolts: The Kolkata Thunderbolts is the inaugural season champion volleyball franchise from RuPay Prime Volleyball League. The team’s owners are Pawan Kumar Patodia & Vineet Bhandari. The RuPay Prime Volleyball League features seven city-based franchises – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts competing in a single round-robin format Volleyball league with the first season held in Hyderabad in February 2022. The league was broadcasted on Sony TV Network and garnered a viewership of 133 million country-wide.