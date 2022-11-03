Thursday, November 3, 2022
Sport

Antonio Lascuña banners VTN Pro-Am field at Navy

Antonio Lascuña. –FILE PHOTO

Antonio Lascuña. –FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines–Antonio Lascuña, fresh off two runner-up finishes and priming up for the last leg of the Philippine Golf Tour, will headline a banner field of pros set to take part in the second VTN Cup Pro-Am at the relatively short Navy Golf layout in Pasay.

The 18-hole event will tee off Sunday at 11 a.m., with Lascuña teaming up with Jun Dugan for the best ball format.

Former Masters champion Jessie Balasabas and multiple PGT leg winners Jonel Ababa, Michael Bibat and Jay Bayron, among others, are also seeing action in the event organized by Allan Remata.

Lascuña and Ababa are seen as the players to beat in the pro side of the event, having shared second behind Dutchman Guido Van Der Valk last week at Pradera Verde.

But with Navy playing a lot shorter than the courses these pros are used to, a wide-open race is seen, many par-4s that are reachable off the tees for them, and all the par-5s easily eagle holes even from the championship tees.

Other notables seeing action are Ferdie Aunzo. Rupert Zaragosa, Marvin Dumandan and Harmie Constantino, the only lady pro listed.

Constantino, who won the Pradera stop of the LPGT at the expense of Chanelle Avaricio also last week after fighting back from two shots down in the last nine holes for a one-shot win, will partner with Princess Consing.

